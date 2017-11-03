C-M downs Alder 17-7

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — It’s the time of the year where the mantra is “survive and advance.” And that’s exactly what Clinton-Massie did in the first round of the Division IV, Region 16 playoff, defeating Plain City Jonathan Alder 17-7 at Frank M Irelan Field.

“They are a tough team. They were solid on defense, and they really hit the gaps hard. Our line had to grind out a tough one,” Clinton-Massie head coach Dan McSurley said.

Massie advances to play Germantown Valley View, the top seed in Region 16, next Friday at a site to be determined.

It wasn’t until Weston Trampler lived up to his name, trampling through the line from a yard out for a 17-7 advantage with 1:12 left in the game, that the Falcons (10-1) could breathe a sigh of relief.

“He’s a big heavy-legged kid who is going to move the pile three or four yards on his surge alone,” McSurley said about Trampler.

CM could fully exhale after Jeff Passarge’s interception with 37 seconds left in the contest.

The Falcons struck first, early in the second quarter of a punt-filled first half, on a 34-yard pass from Corey Stulz to Luke Richardson for a 7-0 lead.

Jonathan Alder (8-3) started the second half with a 14-play, 79-yard drive that ate more than half the third quarter and tied the game at 7-7.

“It’s tough to keep like a team like that down,” McSurley said. “That quarterback has started for three years. He’s an experienced kid. They have a couple good receivers and Jamie Dye ran the ball hard.”

The Falcons immediately responded with a drive that chewed the last half of the third quarter and ended with a Derek Carlisle 37-yard field goal 16 seconds into the final period. That was Carlisle’s second try to break the 7-7 deadlock. He made good from 22-yards the play before, but that was negated because of a 15-yard chop block penalty.

“Thirty-seven yards with that wind is a big-time effort,” McSurley said.

The Pioneers sandwiched two three-and-out drives around a similar effort for the Falcons after that.

On the second of those drives, a probable go-ahead Pioneer touchdown pass sailed over everyone as two Falcons ran into each other. It ended three plays later and the Falcons started a 13-play, 51-yard drive to seal the game.

Summary

Clinton-Massie 17

Alder 7

JA 00.00.07.00…..7

CM 00.07.00.10…..17

First quarter

No scoring

Second quarter

CM — Luke Richardson 34 yard pass from Corey Stulz (Derick Carlisle PAT) 8:59

Third quarter

JA — Drew Myers 5 yard pass from Preston Eisnaugle (Ethan Gordin PAT) 5:42

Fourth quarter

CM — Derick Carlisle 34 yard field goal 11:44

CM — Weston Trampler 1 yard run (Derick Carlisle PAT) 1:12

Team Statistics

Alder — First downs 12, Plays-Yards 47-164 (23-68 rushing, 10-24, 96 passing); Penalties 6-65; Fumbles-Lost 0-0

Massie — First downs 16, Plays-Yards 56-254 (52-220 rushing, 1-4, 34 passing); Penalties 5-50, Fumbles-Lost 1-1

Individual statistics

RUSHING: JA-Dye 19-56, Eisnaugle 4-12; CM-Poynter 27-127, Stulz 8-31, Rudy 6-29, Trampler 5-19, Richardson 2-14, Collingham 4-0

PASSING: JA-Eisnaugle 10-24-1, 96 yards; Dye 0-2-0; CM-Stulz 1-4-0, 34 yards

RECEIVING: JA-Kidd 5-55, Keith 2-26, Francis 1-10, Myers 1-5, Mitchell 1-0; CM-Richardson 1-34

TACKLES: JA-Fenik 9, Myers 8, Boysel 9, Blain 7, Mast 6, Kidd 4, Francis 4; CM-Beasm 8, Richardson 6, Uetrecht 5, Sheeley 5, Myers 5, W. Trampler 5, G. Trampler 3, Passarge 3, Brothers 2, Laake 2, Olberding 1, Wolfe 1

Jonathan Alder senior quarterback Preston Eisnaugle fires a pass during the first half of the Pioneers OHSAA state playoff game at Clinton-Massie Friday. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/11/web1_JDG5565aJAHSNo10PEisnaugleLookstoPASS.jpg Jonathan Alder senior quarterback Preston Eisnaugle fires a pass during the first half of the Pioneers OHSAA state playoff game at Clinton-Massie Friday. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

Falcons hold Pioneers to 164 yards in Division IV playoff win

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01

