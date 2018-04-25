Land annexation a concern

Do you know what’s happening?

Leadership in West Jefferson has approved the annexation of farm land between the Big and Little Darby Creek for a sprawling commercial and residential development. If this goes forward, it will convert prime farm land into two separate large commercial developments and more than 900 residential roofs.

Residents of West Jefferson don’t have to travel far to see how suburban commercial development does little to sustain the identity of small towns. Locally owned businesses, infill development, and the lasting character of our small towns and villages can all be compromised by these developments. Examples of forgotten and failing “Main Street” corridors located just a stone’s throw away from new commercial big box and outparcel developments can be seen all over central Ohio. Why do we want to repeat this endless cycle of “quick flip” retail development that ruins high quality farm land forever and contributes little to the quality of our town centers?

Don’t get me wrong, commercial development can be a good thing. But I say let’s focus that development in town. Let’s plan to locate commercial development in an area that will help to increase the vitality and character of West Jefferson’s core and identity. I do not believe it is in the Village’s best interest to create yet another generic commercial development on the outskirts when so much of our main street is not maximizing its potential. Yet another suburban development in a corn field does little to activate the village core.

We are not the first village to marry a desire for growth with an available opportunity, but currently our community is flying blind. Our neighbor to the north, Plain City, is also experiencing growth and as such has hired a local master planning firm to help plan for what growth will look like. The planning process engages its citizens with dedicated meetings, online outreach, and detailed process time-lines to help folks plan for involvement and participation. If Plain City can do this, why can’t West Jefferson?

Can we afford to support the increases in police, fire and EMS requirements that will be needed when West Jeff moves from a village to a city so quickly? Who will pay the increase in taxes to build new schools since the schools are already at capacity? Do you want two new commercial developments and 900-plus new roofs on the outskirts of town when we could bring them into West Jefferson’s village core and revitalize what is already there and loved?

We need a plan…there are better ways to grow.

Kelley Bower

Columbus