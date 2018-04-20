Honoring the honorable

It is a flight several decades in the making.

London’s Fred Parrott is very proud of being a United States Marine veteran.

And well he should be — as should the countless men and women who have served this country bravely over the years in the various branches of our military.

Parrott has had a hard time focusing on most aspects of his life the last few weeks — ever since he received confirmation that he has been selected to participate in an Honor Flight.

For those unfamiliar, it is exactly what the name implies — gifting a flight to a plethora of senior veterans who demonstrated honor when representing their country. They are transported to Washington, D.C. to see the various war memorials, built in their honor.

Honor Flight Columbus is just one branch of this great tree of patriotism within the Honor Flight Network that recognizes the contributions and sacrifices of those who have served. It is an opportunity for them to commemorate their homecoming, acknowledging their allegiance to, and sacrifices for, our country

At 77-years-young, Parrott is looking forward to his first trip to the nation’s capital with anticipation, hoping to soak everything in in a short period of time.

“It will be quite an experience from what my friends who have been fortunate enough to go already have told me,” Parrott said.

He is ready to witness the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, but understandably, the Vietnam War veterans eyes started to swell somewhat with tears as he spoke of what he will be anticipating most.

Within the sea of names on the wall of the Vietnam War Memorial will be that of Jim Parrott, Fred’s younger brother. Serving two tours in Vietnam as a gunnery sergeant, Jim gave the ultimate sacrifice for what he believed in.

“It is going to be a very emotional time,” Fred said, trying to regain his composure, hoping the June 9 flight date would be here tomorrow.

Fred began in the U.S. Marines in 1959 as part of the 7th Engineer Battalion. After dabbling in a few things, he settled into mine warfare demolitions. He served in Vietnam and through the Cuban Crisis briefly. He was a Corporal E4 when he got out in 1963.

He went on to a career in structural steel welding, but credits his military service making him the man he is today.

“When I chose to go into the military, there was no draft — you had to earn your right to get in,” Parrott said. “The Marines taught me to be trustworthy, to be dedicated, and to treat everyone as your brother.”

And it will be those brothers — biological and otherwise — who he feels he will be representing by taking this trek of liberty.

“I’m proud of my flag,” Parrott said. “I’d fight for this country again today if I could.”

So, it is through the great work of the Honor Flight Network we can show we continue to be proud of our veterans and their place in our history.

For more about Honor Flight Columbus, visit www.honorflightcolumbus.org.

United States Marine veteran Fred Parrott will be taking an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in June. He is active in London’s American Legion Post No. 105 as a member of its Color Guard. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/04/web1_HonorFlightpiccol.jpg United States Marine veteran Fred Parrott will be taking an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in June. He is active in London’s American Legion Post No. 105 as a member of its Color Guard. Jeff Gates | For The Madison Press

Life Happens By Jeff Gates For The Madison Press

Jeff Gates has been a freelance writer for The Madison Press since 1996.

