Take steps to prepare for disaster

Now that it is officially tornado season and our area has already had one touch down, it’s time to review our family and workplace emergency plans in case we would have to evacuate, shelter in place, or survive without electricity, heat or water for several days.

If you haven’t started preparing for an emergency, it can feel overwhelming. There is so much to do. Where to begin? Just because Madison County has not had damaging earthquakes, mudslides, volcanoes or tsunamis, doesn’t mean that we are exempt from disasters. It is tempting to think a disaster can never happen here or put off planning for one because of more immediate matters. But a hazardous chemical spill may be just as close as Interstate 70, Interstate 71, U.S. Route 42, State Route 38 or State Route 56. Even a widespread disease outbreak can result in school closures, shortages of medical supplies, food, fuel, and long lines for essential services. It is much better to plan for the unexpected than to have the unexpected catch you by surprise. Planning can literally be the difference between life and death.

You may claim that it is expensive to collect all that is suggested to be prepared. For example, the amount of water recommended for each person is three gallons per day for at least three days. Where do we store all of that water and how do we make sure it stays safe to drink? The recommended amount of non-perishable food must include each member of the family, including pets for at least three days. What if our grocery budget doesn’t stretch that far? What we put in an emergency supply kit can be expensive. It should include cash since credit card and ATM machines will not operate if the power is out. It should also include a battery-operated radio, flashlights with extra batteries and a first aid kit, as well as special items for the unique needs of certain family members such as infants, young children, those with medical needs, and pets.

To make emergency planning easier, start by breaking it down into smaller steps. A great tool to use for this is the website Do1thing.com. There you will find 12 planning fact sheets with the same information in video and audio in eight languages to help in monthly step-by-step planning for both individuals and businesses.

Topics to help individuals plan include:

• Making a plan for different types of disasters

• Storing enough water and making sure it is safe

• Knowing the best place to take shelter and what to take with you if you must leave your home to go to a temporary emergency shelter

• What to consider when storing non-perishable food and how to tell when your refrigerated and frozen food is no longer safe to eat

• Finding out about your school or workplace emergency plans

• Identifying unique needs of family members, including at least a three day supply of prescription medications or an extra pair of glasses

• Making sure that you have what you need to communicate with loved ones that you are separated from

• How you can assist an isolated individual in your neighborhood

• The best ways for all family members to stay informed during a disaster

• What you can do if the power is out

• What to stash in an emergency supply kit to make it easier to survive

• Tips for making your own first aid kit. This can be a great project for a Boy or Girl Scout or 4-H member.

Emergency preparedness is an individual and a community responsibility. When you are preparing your family or business, don’t forget your community resources. Websites can be very helpful, but first response agencies like fire departments, EMS, Emergency Management Agency (EMA), law enforcement agencies, American Red Cross and Madison County Public Health can also provide expert information. Consider taking a CPR, First Aid, or Stop-the-Bleed class to become better informed. Break it down and begin at any step, but most importantly get prepared before a disaster strikes.

Pat Lentz, MPH, is the director of emergency preparedness at Madison County Public Health. She can be contacted at plentz@madisonpublichealth.org or 740-852-3065, ext. 1525.

