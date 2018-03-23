Blackberry sauce brightens meat

Of all the foods that taste really good straight from their source, uncooked and completely natural, does anything beat fruits and berries?

What a blessing to go grocery shopping, walk in the door at the store, and be greeted by a high, wide and handsome display of all kinds of apples, citrus fruits, grapes and berries.

With greens shelved to the right and juices to the left, the produce section is a foodie paradise, particularly for vegetarians. By the time you work your way back to the bananas, then hit the potatoes, onions and garlic you can have a modest cart nearly full of nutritious, natural goodness. With tomatoes of various sizes and colors to choose from and different varieties of mushrooms shelved straight ahead, it’s hard to stop visualizing the meals you can turn out with all those ingredients.

And at that point, you haven’t even reached the meat, seafood, breads, cheeses and deli section, let alone all the herbs and spices, canned and frozen goods that make up the center of the store.

Thanks in large part to the transportation system in America, the fresh foods that used to be strictly seasonal — think asparagus, English peas, tomatoes and strawberries — are available year round. For many of us, all we have to do is walk into a well-stocked grocery store only a few blocks (or miles) from home, select and pay for what we choose, and take it home.

At current prices (in my local chain grocery store), berries are a really good deal. Raspberries, due to their fragile nature, are always a little pricier, but even they are two half pints for $5 right now, while strawberries are abundant and priced reasonably at two two pint packages for the same $5. Blackberries are two pints for $6.

There are lots of recipes that use berries as a main ingredient. This is one that I especially like maybe because it reminds me of the sun-ripened blackberries I used to pick at my grandmother’s home in North Carolina. Bon appetit!

BLACKBERRY SAUCE FOR MEATS

4 veal chops or skinless chicken thighs or beef tenderloin

salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1/4 cup dry red wine

1/4 cup chicken stock

1/4 cup fresh blackberries

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

Season the meat of choice with salt and pepper. In a hot skillet, brown one side of the meat, lower the heat, and cook the other side until done. Transfer the meat to a serving plate.

Return the skillet to high heat. Pour the wine into the pan and reduce by half. Add the chicken stock to the wine, bring to a boil, and allow the mixture to reduce for 1 or 2 minutes.

Add the blackberries and butter. Swirl the pan around so the butter melts evenly. Season again with salt and pepper to taste. Pour the sauce directly over the meat and serve.

Serves four.

Linda Conway Eriksson Contributing Columnist

Linda Conway Eriksson can be reached at lindaconwayeriksson@gmail.com.

