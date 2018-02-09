Raspberries lend color to Valentine’s dessert

Most months of the year there’s a holiday to celebrate.

Think about it. January has New Year’s; Feb. 14 is Valentine’s Day; March brings us St. Patrick’s; April has April Fool’s Day (April 1 is also my son-in-law’s birthday but that’s another story); Memorial Day comes in May; July 4 is Independence Day; the first Monday in September is Labor Day; Halloween is Oct. 31; the last Thursday in November is Thanksgiving; and Christmas is Dec. 25.

Some months hardly need the added bonus of a holiday. Take June for example. June weather makes every day seem like a holiday. And August — the lazy days of August are one big celebration of summer.

But seriously, how could we get through February if not for Valentine’s Day? It’s a good thing February is a short month, even in a leap year — cold, windy, wet, slippery, grey — with one really wonderful holiday right in the middle.

Valentine’s Day is all about love and food. Flowers, jewelry, poetry, and candy (sweets for your sweetie) all roll into that one special day.

It’s about showing someone you love how much you care, whether you buy or make something special to give. Hopefully, the one you love loves you right back.

This recipe was in my second column in 1994. It was good then and now, 24 years later, it’s just as delicious. I wouldn’t change a thing.

CREME CREPES WITH RASPBERRIES

For the crepes:

1 cup plus 1 tablespoon flour

1 1/2 cups milk

3 eggs

1 tablespoon butter, melted

dash salt

vegetable oil

Combine in a blender all ingredients except oil. Process until smooth.

Refrigerate one hour. Brush bottom of crepe pan or heavy 6 inch skillet with oil. Heat on medium until just before smoking. Pour 3 tablespoons batter into bottom of pan, tilting until bottom of pan is covered.

Cook one minute.

When crepe can be shaken loose, turn and cook 30 seconds more. Place on a towel to cool.

As crepes cool, stack them between layers of waxed paper to prevent sticking. Repeat until all batter is used.

At this stage, once crepes have cooled completely, they can be rolled up, leaving the waxed paper in place, and frozen in a resealable plastic bag for up to four months.

To thaw, remove from the freezer and leave on countertop in plastic bag until soft.

For the creme filling:

2 8-ounce packages cream cheese

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 cup heavy cream, whipped

1 large package frozen raspberries, thawed

1 half-pint carton fresh raspberries

In a medium bowl, let cream cheese sit at room temperature to soften, or microwave 30 seconds on high.

With a wooden spoon or mixer on medium speed, beat cheese with sugar until smooth. Beat in whipped cream, a little at a time, until mixture is light and smooth. Refrigerate covered until chilled through.

At serving time, lay thawed crepes on serving plates.

Spoon 1/3 to 1/2 cup cheese filling down the center of each crepe, roll up jellyroll fashion, and pour thawed raspberries (about 1/4 cup) down the length of the filled crepe. Use the fresh berries as garnish.

Serves eight.

Linda Conway Eriksson Contributing Columnist

Linda Conway Eriksson can be reached at lindaconwayeriksson@gmail.com.

