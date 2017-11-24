Hot from the oven breadsticks

As I write this I am holding our dear foster son, Jesse, who is just over a month old. Only this time I am not in the comfort of our rocker in our living room. Instead, I’m in the hospital with this handsome little boy who unfortunately has respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). When I took him to the doctor the first part of the week my heart sunk and I was quite astounded when they sent me to the ER with him. (Although it somewhat encouraged me when the doctors reassured me that Jesse’s condition wasn’t from anything we had done wrong.) It was a totally new experience for me. I had two little boys with me, Austin, and Jesse. Together we walked through those big glass doors that we’ve never been through before. I didn’t really know what to expect.

Everyone was as kind and helpful as could be, which helped a lot. I was especially delighted when I discovered our nurse was one of our good non-Amish friends. Amazing, indeed. Thank you Lord.

After a couple of hours my husband Daniel was able to come join me. Much to our relief we were told we could go home after he received a shot. Since had tested positive for RSV we were told to go back to the doctor the next day for a follow-up.

The next day, mom and I headed for the doctor with our two precious foster children, Jesse and Rayni. The doctor’s report was not what we had thought we would hear.

“He’ll need to be hospitalized for a couple of days,” the doctor told us.

Yes, our plans for the week changed in an instant. And yet would do anything, absolutely anything, for this darling boy. This time as I walked into the hospital I felt incredibly grateful for my mother’s support and presence. It seemed like Jesse knew things were shifting around him as he bawled his way into the hospital.

I missed my dear husband who was home with our children, they too, haven’t been feeling the best with coughing and colds. He has done the most amazing job in caring for them at night or making sure every one of them gets fed. He really is a super dad.

Again, mom has been an ongoing blessing, pitching in wherever she is needed and helping care for the little ones so Daniel could at least get in a couple of hours here and there working in the shop. The furniture won’t get made on its own, of course.

As the hours turn into days, I’m surprised that the days don’t seem long, but then usually I am a busy mother and the solitude here at the hospital is in a sense refreshing. It makes all the difference when Jesse isn’t miserable and I can just spend time holding him as he looks at me with those big blue eyes. Dear little fellow, so thankful he does not always have to be hooked up to these wires and tubes. All in all, we are blessed, his RSV could have been a lot worse. Undoubtedly once we are all back home together we will appreciate one another in a brand new way.

I was able to come home for a few hours today while my mom went to the hospital to be with Jesse. My joy matched the children’s as I gave them tight squeezes and told them how happy I was to see them after being absent for two days. While at home, I filled up their “love tanks,” did some quick house clean-up, and even got to each lunch with the children.

My husband came home from work with a mouth-wateringly delicious pumpkin pie from his brother’s family. What a treat. And later my brother dropped off a creamy cheese soup and breadsticks for Daniel, and the childrens supper. Homemade breadsticks are always a hit in our home. We like to eat them fresh out of the oven. Be sure not to over bake.

HOMEMADE BREADSTICKS

1 1/2 cups warm water

1 1/2 tablespoons yeast

1 1/2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 1/2 teaspoons sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

3 3/4 cups flour

Dissolve yeast in warm water. Add vegetable, sugar, and salt. Gradually add flour and knead 2-3 minutes. Let rise 20 minutes. Press into a greased 10 by 15 pan. Top with mixture of 1/4 cup melted butter and 1/4 cup Italian dressing.

Combine two cups of shredded cheese your choice and then add 3 tablespoons parmesan cheese, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon oregano, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Sprinkle on top. Cut slightly with pizza cutter. Bake 15-20 minutes in preheated 450 degree oven or until slightly golden.

By Gloria Yoder Amish Cook

Readers with culinary or cultural questions or stories can write Gloria directly at Gloria Yoder, 10568 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427-2019. To see more on the Amish go to www.amish365.com.

