The second time around

Wasn’t that Thanksgiving turkey delicious? It was pretty good on Friday, too. Saturday? Well, maybe not so much. By the time the Saturday after turkey day rolls around, you pretty much have to eat something different, even if there are still “perfectly good” leftovers. The choices are to keep on eating the same food until it’s gone, freeze it for later, or come up with alternate recipes for your tired palate.

I hope these ideas will help to perk up your appetite and empty your fridge in time to get ready for Christmas.

TURKEY TETRAZZINI

2-3 cups cooked turkey

1/2 pound spaghetti

1/2 to 3/4 pound sauteed mushrooms

1/4 cup slivered almonds

3 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

2 cups turkey or chicken broth

1 cup heated whipping cream

3 tablespoons dry white wine

In a large saucepan, boil spaghetti al dente. Drain well and add turkey, mushrooms and almonds.

In another saucepan, place butter, flour and broth. Cook over medium heat until it thickens.

Remove from heat and stir in heated whipping cream and dry white wine.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Combine all in a greased baking dish. Top with grated Parmesan cheese. Bake until top is lightly browned.

Serves eight to 10.

Use leftover mashed potatoes to thicken soups.

Mix leftover potatoes with an egg, coat with bread crumbs and saute in a tablespoon of melted butter for potato cakes.

I hope you and yours had a wonderful Thanksgiving and are looking forward to the Christmas season.

http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/11/web1_ConwayEriksson-Lindacol-2.jpg

Linda Conway Eriksson Contributing Columnist

Linda Conway Eriksson can be reached at lindaconwayeriksson@gmail.com.

Linda Conway Eriksson can be reached at lindaconwayeriksson@gmail.com.