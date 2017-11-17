Daniel talks turkey

Editor’s Note: Gloria’s husband, Daniel, filled in this week. We’ll hear from Gloria next week.

To all of you far and near, a lot of you are probably wondering how our family is doing with our new additions of two foster children. We have a 16-month-old girl and a newborn boy. We are all doing well and are making a lot of special memories. It’s like Gloria said recently: We have too much love in our house to not be sharing it. So here is our chance to shower love on two precious children.

I don’t know about you but I think you can just feel the passion in Gloria’s heart for everyone around here through her writing. I have told her many times that she is a dream come true and, yes, that is exactly what she is. And the best thing is that I get to live with her everyday.

What we have found in our lives is that a strong marriage is the result of trials. Yes, Gloria and I have definitely faced some deep valleys in our marriage. There have been times that we have wondered if we would ever get through. That’s when Gloria realized that I was too self-centered. That’s when I told her that I will take responsibility and that our struggle is not her fault but mine.

Little example, Gloria and I were discussing an issue that we were facing, then she mentioned that if only she had someone who would understand her heart. At that moment I decided that I would be that person with God’s help. And I got a glimpse of the value of a heart and the value of a deep quality relationship.

Some things I have learned for myself, if God is No. 1, others are second, and me last it takes the focus off myself and things I want. My mission statement is Corinthians 13 which is often known as the “love chapter.” If I keep that as my mission statement that’s when good, quality relationships begin. There is also a statement that I really like: “Treat your wife like a rose and she will bloom like one.”

By the way, as I write this I am sitting in a tree stand deer hunting. I told Gloria I would write the column for her this week. I decided this would be a good time, while I am in the woods. I just spotted four turkeys about 50 yards out from my stand, it looks like they are looking for a place to roost for the night. Sure enough they just flew up into a tree. That’s where they will be camping out. Mmmmm, that makes me think of Thanksgiving, which is just around the corner. This year I would like to smoke a turkey on a charcoal grill. I can just about taste the smorgasbord of food: mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, turkey, salad, pie and ice cream.

Christmas and Thanksgiving are my two favorite holidays. The food and the fellowship are hard to beat. My dad, who lives in Danville, Ohio, was usually the one who would prepare our Thanksgiving turkey while I was growing up. I will share the way I prepare turkey, which I learned from him.

THANKSGIVING TURKEY

1 15-20 pound turkey

2 cups Tender Quick

1/2 cup Liquid Smoke

Put the turkey in a 5 gallon bucket covered with water. Add the Tender Quick and Liquid Smoke. Set in a cool spot for 2-3 days. When ready to bake, remove from the bucket and put in a roaster. Bake at 225 for 7 to 8 hours or until done.

By Daniel Yoder Amish Cook

Readers with culinary or cultural questions or stories can write Gloria directly at Gloria Yoder, 10568 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427-2019. To see more on the Amish go to www.amish365.com.

