How great their art

It’s an offer you shouldn’t refuse.

This is just a kinder, gentler paraphrasing of the classic Don Vito Corleone quote from the incomparable “Godfather” movie series.

This day — April 7 — marks the birthday of the genius behind the epic trilogy (and beyond) about the underworld; writer/director Francis Ford Coppola.

From George C. Scott’s opening monologue in front of a giant American flag in “Patton” to the many suspenseful moments in “Apocalypse Now,” Coppola has created some of the most iconic images of all time.

Today is also the birth date of a variety of artists from all over the world through the ages who have put paint to canvas — Gino Severini, Frederick Carl Frieseke, Domenico Dragonett and Tobias Stimmer — just to name a few.

In the world of instrumental music, this day is significant for a number of reasons. It is the birth date of both legendary bandleader Percy Faith and the sultan of the sitar, Ravi Shankar.

Additionally, it was on this day in 1805 that German composer Ludwig van Beethoven premiered his infamous Third Symphony in Vienna, Austria.

In the history of vocal music, there are few singers who have influenced more performers than Billie Holiday, born in 1915. A tragic story in the beginning and the end, Holiday used the years in between to produce a gorgeous bluesy/jazzy sound that resonates still today.

The great Broadway tandem of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein debuted their musical “South Pacific” in New York City in 1949 — and it stayed there in the original showing for more than 1,200 showings and earned double-digit Tony Awards.

These people and events have a lot more than the date April 7 in common.

They also have in common the same spark — their love of the arts.

Whether it began with a box of crayons, a toy piano or simply a dream, they all had a creative drive to improve their chosen craft.

We are fortunate because we may have the opportunity to see a future Holiday, Beethoven or Severini in our midst today.

One of the greatest local events happens this afternoon as the instrumental, visual arts and vocal students of London City Schools will have their talents on display starting at noon April 7 as it hosts its annual Fine Arts Festival, based at London High School.

Free and open to the public, this is a great chance to witness the unique works by students of all ages. Through this event, the district administration further shows its commitment to fostering student growth in the creative arts.

The arts have been a big influence to me throughout my life on so many levels. It is something that drives me every day. But most importantly, it has served as a haven for my family as they have all found a niche within the arts realm.

As someone who struggles to draw a straight line, I know I greatly marvel at those who can paint/draw/sculpt with such ease and expression.

So take some time today and treat your eyes and ears to the creativity of the youth of London.

In the (greatly paraphrased) words of South Pacific’s Emile DeBecque, you will truly be in for … Some Enchanted Afternoon.

Life Happens Jeff Gates For The Madison Press

Jeff Gates has been a freelance writer for The Madison Press since 1996.

