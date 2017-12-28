Thanks to you London, it was a great year in Raiderland

Many people take time during the holiday season to pause and reflect on the year that was and the year that will be. Things that we should be thankful for sometimes get overlooked as we prioritize resolutions for the new year. In our district, we have a great deal of which to be proud and much in which to be thankful. We would be very remiss to close another calendar year and simply focus on what needs to change without counting our blessings.

As a district, we are very fortunate to have great support from our community in a variety of ways. Whether it be volunteers who support our PTOs, individuals who provide time and talents to speak to a class or assist a co curricular program, or fans enthusiastically cheering on our Red Raider athletic teams, our students benefit from your unwavering loyalty.

I am also extremely thankful that our community continues strong backing of our district financially. London City School District was last on the ballot in 2014 for a renewal of a previous levy, which passed convincingly. Because of the faith our voters have placed in us, there are no plans to be on the ballot before this levy would come up for another renewal.

This past year was a great year to be a Red Raider. As we pause to reflect, we can include the following as some prouder moments of 2017:

In January, the district’s Preschool received the highest rating from the Ohio Department of Education;

In February, a district Big Brothers, Big Sisters Chapter was founded aimed at matching positive community mentors and London High School students with London Elementary Students in need of a little support;

Also, in February, the Lady Raider Basketball team won another MSL Championship;

In July, London opted into the Central Buckeye Conference for athletic competition beginning in the fall of 2018 (Football in 2019);

In August, LCS launched its 1 to 1 initiative, which assigned a Chromebook for each student in grades 6-12;

Also in August, London started the London Unlimited program, which is a flexible, blended learning program, which allows students to match when and how they take coursework to their own needs. The program now has grown to include 25 students;

Late summer, London learned that academic improvement efforts have helped the district make sizable improvements on the state report card;

In September, the Raider Rack, which is a free store for district students, launched. The store is supported completely by community donations (Now more than $10,000!);

In October, the LHS Volleyball Team won another MSL Championship eventually finishing the season as District Runner up;

This fall the LHS football team captured the MSL Ohio Crown and returned to the OHSAA playoffs for the first time in 18 years.

We understand these and other accomplishments do not occur absent great students and staff and again a supportive community. Thank you all for your continued support of our students and district this year. Here’s looking forward to a great 2018 — the year of the Red Raider!

Dr. Lou Kramer Guest Columnist

Dr. Lou Kramer is the Superintendent of London City School District. He can be reached at 740-852-5700, ext. 2345 or email lou.kramer@london.k12.oh.us.

