Do you need encouraged?

“How are you doing?” No, be honest with yourself and with me when I ask you that question, “How are you doing?” Many times, when people ask us how we are doing, we simply put on our “smiley face” and respond that we are doing well. Why is that? Are we afraid of really letting our true feelings be known to others? Do we feel that they really don’t care and are simply asking to be nice? The question, “How are you doing?” is how we usually greet each other, and it could be simply said out of kind regard, when we really don’t want the “laundry list” of how someone really is doing.

Listen, whether there are 100 people or one person who cares about you and your needs, God always does. (Somebody needed to hear that this week.) God loves you and God cares about you. It doesn’t matter what you have done, where you are in life right now, or where you are planning to be in the next week or weeks. God loves you just like you are, and He loves you too much to leave you like that. He will accept us right where we are and then work with us to help us to be what He desires for us to be.

Maybe there’s not enough money at the end of your month. Or maybe you have recently lost a loved one. Or, for some reason or another, you are facing difficult times. There are many Bible scriptures that tell us just how much God loves us and wants to provide for us. One of my favorite verses is Hebrews 13:5 “I will never leave you and I will never forsake you.” God promises that He will be there for us, no matter what happens. And God is truly faithful — He cannot lie — so that is a promise we can rely on. He will always be there for us. No matter if we find ourselves in the deepest, darkest storm of our life, or if we are on the mountaintop, God is there for us. I don’t know about you, but that is so very encouraging to me. Romans 5:8 says, “All things are working together to good for those who love the Lord.” Do you love the Lord? Then, if you do, He is working out everything to bring good into your life. Now that doesn’t mean that everything is good. Certainly death, disease, divorce and hardships are not good, but God can bring good out of them.

Here’s another thing to think about. No matter what the difficulty or hardship is, we can trust God because He knew what was going to happen in our life, and the moment it was going to happen, even before He spoke the words and created the Universe. He is aware of the duration and the intensity of our current suffering and uses His knowledge to offer us the best possible help and support. (Read that statement over again.) Isn’t that fantastic? No matter how busy we think God might be, He always has time for us. He is there for us and will work out each and every situation for our good.

Difficulties will come and go. They may cause us to question God’s dependability. But if we place our faith in an Omniscient, Omnipresent and Omnipotent Father, we can begin each morning with the knowledge that He is faithful, He is with us, and He will carry us through whatever the day might bring.

And that is Something to Think About for this week.

If you are on Facebook, you can watch our service live on Sunday morning at 10:45 a.m. Simply like our Facebook page at Crossroadslondon and watch.

Pastor Thad Gifford Contributing Columnist

Pastor Thad Gifford is the founding and lead pastor of the Crossroads Community Church, 2343 U.S. Route 42, London, one mile west of Kirkwood Cemetery. He can be reached at 740-852-7800, email him at m.thad.gifford@gmail.com or visit the church’s Facebook page at Crossroadslondon.

