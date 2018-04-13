The key is obedience

What is the first thing that pops into your mind when you hear the word, “Obedience?” I think about my mom telling me that I needed to obey her, or I would just have to wait until my dad came home. I didn’t understand what she meant until one day, when I didn’t obey her, dad came home, and I found out quickly that he was the disciplinarian in our house. That experience left a lasting impression on me, literally. Needless to say, I knew that when my mom said I needed to obey her, that’s exactly what she meant.

God tells us that we need to obey Him too. I mean, take a look at the 10 Commandments. They are not 10 suggestions, or 10 ideas to live by … no. God fully intends for us to obey Him. If God says it, He means it.

I think about the story of Gideon moving into war with a full army of men. (see Judges 7:9-25) If Gideon had failed to obey God in even one command, it would have been disastrous for Israel. And, like Gideon, I have found that when God calls us to do something, usually, He removes the very things we tend to lean on and depend on. Once again, think about Gideon. His army was reduced to a mere 300 men. What was that in front of the enemy? But here’s the one thing that we need to remember. One with God equals the majority. (Read that again, please.) One with God equals the majority.

Gideon’s army was only armed with torches, trumpets and pitchers. What a pitiful situation. They were fully out-manned and their weapons appeared useless for battle. With the traditional means of battle removed, they would have to wholly and totally rely on God. But know this … everything is perfectly timed on God’s calendar.

I think about the construction of our new Worship Center. We were supposed to be in it by Christmas of last year. But work is still not completed, and we fully believe that God’s hand is on this project. We will move into it at God’s appointed time. And so will you. You will move into God’s provision and God’s protection and the victory that God has for you when it’s time. God’s time.

So, here’s what we take away from the story of Gideon. He trusted the Lord. He was faithful to the Lord. And he was obedient. Obedience is the key to a victorious Christian life. As you follow the Lord, He will bless you to the point where you will have to look up into the Heavens and say, “Lord, please stop Your blessings. They are more than I can handle.” Oh, you say that has not happened in your life? Maybe you need to check and see how obedient you have been in your Christian walk. (That statement probably hit a nerve.) But it’s true. You attend church one Sunday and tip God and expect Him to be grateful that you showed up this month because neither God nor anyone else will see you again until next month. The problem with many today is that they have “other gods” before the One, True and Living God.

Why do I say that? Because I see it in the church today. Sunday morning for many is no different than any other morning of the week. Whether it’s to sleep in, go to the lake or the golf course, attend a family picnic or reunion or drive the kids all over God’s creation so they can play youth ball, Sunday is no different. I cannot believe if you put other things before God, especially on His day, that you would expect to be blessed. Why would you? The Bible says, “See first the Kingdom of God and all of these things will be added unto you.” Seek God first. Obey Him first. Put Him first in your life. And then, when you obey Him, He will lead you to the victorious Christian life.

And that is Something to Think About for this week.

If you are on Facebook, you can watch our service live on Sunday morning at 10:45 a.m. Simply like our Facebook page at Crossroadslondon and watch.

Pastor Thad Gifford Contributing Columnist

Pastor Thad Gifford is the founding and lead pastor of the Crossroads Community Church, 2343 U.S. Route 42, London, one mile west of Kirkwood Cemetery. He can be reached at 740-852-7800, email him at m.thad.gifford@gmail.com or visit the church’s Facebook page at Crossroadslondon.

