High Heels and Vintage Broaches is this years theme

The Ladies Tea sponsored by the Friendship Circle of New California Presbyterian Church, 10089 Industrial Parkway, Marysville, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 7. This year’s theme is High Heels and Vintage Broaches. The entertainment will be Inner Vision. Hats and gloves are welcome but optional. Bring bars of soap as donations to the Plain City Food Pantry. Ladies of all ages are welcome. Front row from left are: Brenda Skedell, Doris Schrader, Bev Holbrook, Lucille Ramsey, Mary Henderlong, Joyce McKitrick, Nancy Medland, Mary Jo Alexander, Flo Ramey, and Pat Bougher; second row: Linda Brown, Donna Stevens, Cyndee Wolfe, Sue Hess, Carol Sexton, Sue Bynner, Judy Gregory, Wanda Williamson, Shirley Hedrick, Connie Weakley, and Cheri Gregory.

