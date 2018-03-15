The rewards of following Jesus

There is a great story in the Bible. It is Matthew 19: 16-20 where a rich, young ruler came up to Jesus and asked Him “what must I do to be saved?” Jesus didn’t tell him to get baptized or join a church, or try to live a good life, or treat others the way he would want to be treated, or give a lot of money to the church or anything like that. Jesus told him to go and give all his belongings to the poor. Give all his belongings to the poor? What kind of a response was that? A very proper and correct response, for sure. You see, Jesus hit him right where he was. He was rich and Jesus asked him to give it up and follow Him.

Did your mom ever say to you, “If everyone else jumped off a cliff, would you?” Well, this was like asking the rich young ruler to do the ultimate thing — jump off a cliff — to follow Christ. Why? Because there were other things that occupied his life more than God. I posted on Facebook that “If you’re too busy to give God Sunday morning, you have “other gods” before Him.” And that is absolutely true. Anything that comes between you and God is closer to God than you are. Anything.

So, when this rich young ruler asked Jesus what he had to do to be saved, he was devastated. He thought it might be something simple like be baptized, join a church and things like that. But give up all his possessions? Was Jesus serious? From his perspective, the price was too high to pay, and he eventually walked away. The sad thing is that we never hear anything about him again, so for all we know, he died without receiving the free gift of eternal life and is probably in the torments of hell right now. (Some 2,000 years later. Think about that.)

The rich, young ruler didn’t have eyes to see that Jesus was offering more than he had or would ever have. He wasn’t willing to give up earthly security, comfort and position to receive eternal benefits. On the other hand, the disciples had families, jobs, financial security, positions in society and they were willing to leave them behind to follow Jesus. As they watched the rich, young ruler walk away, Jesus assured them that their sacrifice would not be overlooked. I mean, think about it, Jesus offers us the forgiveness of all our sin, the gift of eternal life, help in this world and hope in the next, an eternity with Him in Heaven and the list goes on and on. And what does He ask of us? Give up what means the most to you. And that might even mean your life. He gave His. When Jesus died on the Cross, He paid our sin debt. And if we want to spend our eternity in Heaven, we will have to do it God’s way.

Stephen Hawking passed away this week. He was a great evangelist for the atheists. He said he didn’t believe there was a God. I’m betting that he has already changed his mind about that one. He is also responsible for millions of people believing there is no God. The Bible says, “the fool has said in his heart there is no God.” Mr. Hawking decided to roll the dice of life and do things “his way.” If you want to follow him, that is your choice. I am choosing to follow Christ and I am fully expecting to close my eyes here in this world and open them up in Heaven.

We serve a truly generous Savior! He has not only died so that we can be saved, but He promises His followers many rewards for living a godly life. Both here and now and in the future. I like to tell people that the rewards of following Jesus are literally “out of this world!” Because I truly believe that in the end, He will give us much, much more than we ever sacrificed on this earth for Him!

Do you know Him as your Savior, or are you trusting in your own good works, baptism, church membership or being a good person? If He is not your Savior, you will hear the words, “Depart from me, I never knew you.” And then, it will be too late. I wonder what 10 more seconds for Mr. Hawking would be worth?

And that is Something to Think About for this week.

If you are on Facebook, you can watch our service live on Sunday morning at 10:45 a.m. Simply like our Facebook page at Crossroadslondon and watch.

http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_PastorGifford-Thadpiccol-2.jpg

Pastor Thad Gifford Contributing Columnist

Pastor Thad Gifford is the founding and lead pastor of the Crossroads Community Church, 2343 U.S. Route 42, London, one mile west of Kirkwood Cemetery. He can be reached at 740-852-7800, email him at m.thad.gifford@gmail.com or visit the church’s Facebook page at Crossroadslondon.

Pastor Thad Gifford is the founding and lead pastor of the Crossroads Community Church, 2343 U.S. Route 42, London, one mile west of Kirkwood Cemetery. He can be reached at 740-852-7800, email him at m.thad.gifford@gmail.com or visit the church’s Facebook page at Crossroadslondon.