The prayers in my pocket

Over the last month or so, part of my working routine has included increasing amounts of time in prayer. During these times I lift up prayers, praises, joys, and concerns that include family, friends, our church, our community, and needs around the world. I am always blessed and rewarded after these times together.

Like you, there is no shortage of people, situations, and needs for which I can be led to pray. The greater challenge is more often finding the time to do it. Casually, I took a couple of blank 3 by 5 note cards and tucked them into my pocket. They can be handy for jotting a note, reminder, task and the like when I find myself out and about. A couple of them became an instant way to jot down prayer requests over the course of the week from our meetings, e-mail prayer requests, on social media, and those many of you offer me from week to week as we’re together. Now I carry your prayers in my pocket everyday so that wherever I am and whatever I am doing, I can always pray for you at a moment’s notice.

While the method may be new and simple, the priority is as old as our Scriptures. In his closing words of instructions about a variety of things on his heart, Paul writes to his dear Christian friends in 1 Thessalonians 5:17 to pray continually, or pray without ceasing.

In an old book that is considered a classic of Christian literature called “The Practice of the Presence of God,” a man by the name of Brother Laurence considered how he might pray as Paul admonishes us to do. Brother Laurence washed dishes as a part of his life in a monastery. While doing this routine, mindless activity, he found it to be a perfect occasion to pray for whatever God’s Spirit laid on his heart.

How might you and I learn to grow in what it means to pray continually? The habit of note cards in my pocket helps me pray as Paul commends us. What habits help you pray continually? Do you pray a simple with morning devotions? What about prayers for meals at home or in a restaurant with family? (I have one friend who prays for our troops every night at 8 p.m. when his watch chime beeps.)

Do you have a specific prayer habit which helps you pray consistently that you’d be willing to share? Do you have a prayer request that I can hold before God in prayer? You can fill out a prayer card in the sanctuary before worship. Drop me a private message on Facebook or let the church office know, and I will begin to pray.

Pastor Steve Roth Contributing Columnist

Steve Roth is the senior pastor at First United Methodist, 52 N. Main St., London. He can be reached at 740-852-0462 or email at srath@londonfumc.org. Their website at www.londonfumc.org.

