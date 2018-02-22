Hoffer will be the featured speaker

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon Nazarene University invites youth pastors and friends to attend Youth Pastor Networking Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 5 in Foster Hall, Ariel Arena on the Mount Vernon Nazarene University campus, 800 Martinsburg Road. The featured guest will be Jason Hoffer.

Hoffer has a life calling to find and multiply value through encouragement and coaching by speaking the truth in love. Over the past 20-plus years, he has had opportunities to do this in ministry and business, inside of small and large contexts, both nationally and internationally. He serves as a senior consultant with courageous leadership. He resides in west Michigan with his wife and four kids.

Tickets are $45 per person and include lunch. Experience the opportunity to connect with other youth leaders from across the tri-state region, share best practices, and receive relevant and practical youth ministry training.

For more information or to register visit mvnu.edu/networkingday.

