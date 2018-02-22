Diocese of Columbus names new school superintendent

COLUMBUS — Bishop Frederick F. Campbell has appointed Adam Dufault Episcopal Moderator of Catholic Education and Superintendent of Schools for the Catholic Diocese of Columbus, effective Monday, April 30.

“I am very pleased that Mr. Dufault has decided to join our Diocesan staff,” Bishop Campbell said. “His experience, skills, and passion for Catholic education will help us in our mission of maintaining the highest of educational standards while maintaining our focus on Catholic instruction and identity — building in our students a sense of the obligations of faith, the dignity of the human person, and the responsibility everyone shares in fostering the common good.”

In his new position, he will oversee the operations of 11 high schools and 42 elementary schools within the 23-county Diocese, along with the Diocesan offices of Religious Education and Catechesis; Youth and Young Adult Ministry; and Recreation.

Dufault now serves as the Interim Superintendent of Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of Denver, where he was previously the associate superintendent. Before going to Denver, he served in the Archdiocese of Chicago for 14 years as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal.

A native of the Chicago area, he holds a Bachelor of Science in foreign service from Georgetown University, Washington, D.C.; a Master of Arts in teaching from Dominican University, River Forest, Ill.; and a Master of Arts in educational administration, also from Dominican University.

“I have spent my entire career in Catholic education because of its power to create disciples of Jesus Christ and to educate the whole child: body, mind, and spirit,” Dufault said. “I am looking forward to working with the talented educators of the Diocese of Columbus to build a faith-filled, academically excellent, and financially sustainable system.”

Dufault succeeds Dr. Joseph Brettnacher, who stepped down last June to become principal of Indianapolis’ Scecina Memorial High School to relocate closer to family members. Susan Streitenberger from the Office of Catholic Schools has served as interim director during the search process.

He and his wife, Lisa, have a 2-year-old daughter and are excited to make the move to Columbus and return to the Midwest.

Adam Dufault