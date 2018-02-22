Religion news

Upcoming Bible study

• The First United Methodist Church, 52 N. Main St., London, is having a spring Bible study called “Disciple Fast Track,” which begins with a 12-week survey of the Old Testament. This study combines daily readings of scripture with a weekly class discussion and video summary. Pastor Steve Rath will be convening this study beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 7 at the church. A participant’s workbook is required. The cost is $16 for the book. To reserve your space or learn more information, contact the church office at 740-852-0462 or by e-mail at gail@londonfumc.org.

Three week orientation

• The First United Methodist Church, 52 N. Main St., London, is having a three week orientation for those interested in exploring church membership. The orientations will be held from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. after church on Sundays, March 4, March 11 and March 17. After completing the three week orientation, those who decide to join the church will be welcomed into membership on Sunday, March 25.

Organ concert

• Trinity Episcopal Church, 10 E. Fourth St., London, is having an organ concert at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 11. The concert will feature the Felgemaker pipe organ (a 16 rank tracker organ) which was built in 1881 and has been lovingly preserved. You will hear pieces from various time periods that highlight the unique voices of the organ. Two talented organists will be playing: Lia Ferrell, organist at Trinity Episcopal Church, and Michael Schreffler, organist at First United Methodist Church. Light refreshments will follow the concert. This event is free and open to the public. A freewill offering will go to support the work of the London Recovery Project.

Guidance is offered

• Living with God’s promise of peace and joy while living in a world full of chaos will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through March 13 at Fountain of Truth Ministries, 135 Maple St., London. The group will be lead by Pamela Peterman, MSW. The group is for men and woman. They will cover areas identified by the attendees that interfere with their daily peace and joy. They will learn ways to combat the negativity we face in our lives through scripture, a supportive environment and therapeutic guidance. For more information call Peterman at 740-852-0990.