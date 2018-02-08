Brown to speak on his life and faith

On Saturday, April 7, you can have the opportunity to meet “JB” James Brown and hear his insight on his life and faith while enjoying a banquet at Der Dutchman Restaurant, 445 S. Jefferson Ave. in Plain City.
He is a familiar face as a studio host of The NFL Today on CBS Sports and NFL Network as well as a Special Correspondent for CBS News. He is also the author of “Role of a Lifetime: Reflections on Faith, Family and Significant Living.”
From his website, http://jbjamesbrown.com/my-story/, he shares, “My hope and prayer is that my experiences and my story will help you to see a bit of what I’ve seen through my journey, that it will bless you in some way, and that you’ll find something to take from it — some encouragement, some measure of wisdom, or a dose of inspiration for successful and more significant living.”
The banquet will begin at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:45 p.m. Tickets are $20 for students and $25 for adults. Tickets are available at the Plain City Presbyterian Church, 231 E. Main St., Plain City, on Wednesdays from 5-8 p.m. or the other weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon.
Proceeds to benefit Plain City Food Pantry and Plain City Daily Needs Assistance.
For more information, you can reach the church at 614-873-5011 or via e-mail at seccg@plaincitypresby.org. Tickets will be available until Thursday, March 15.
He will also be bringing the Sunday message at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 8 at the Plain City Presbyterian Church.