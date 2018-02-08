Are you ready?

On Wednesday of this week London received a pretty good snowfall. We had anywhere from four to six inches of snow. What amazes me is how precise the weathermen can predict these things. For about a week, they had been forecasting that the storm was coming, what time it would hit our area, when the snow would start and when it would stop, and the amount of snow that we would get. And for the most part, they were right.

In the summer months, they can tell us when a rainstorm is going to take place, give us the details on how long it will last and how much rain we will receive. They can predict a tornado because of the images and conditions that they see on their computer screens, and issue a warning so that those who will be affected by the storm can find and take shelter.

There are other things that we can know in advance will come to be. The birth of a baby is most always around nine months and we can plan for it because we expect it to come. Monday is followed by Tuesday and Wednesday is followed by Thursday. It has been this way for thousands of years. We can look in the menu on our TV and know when our favorite show will be broadcast. Our teachers and professors give us a clear understanding of when we can expect quizzes and tests and finals so that we can prepare for them. If we are scheduled for a surgery, the doctor will tell us when to stop eating and drinking and what to do in advance of the surgery. I am sure that you can think of other examples of where we can know what is coming and prepare for it.

And the Bible gives us very clear information about an event that is going to take place too. It is called the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.

Check out I. Thessalonians 4:13-18. “We do not want you to be uninformed, brothers, concerning those who are asleep, so that you will not grieve like the rest, who have no hope.”

14) “Since we believe that Jesus died and rose again, in the same way God will bring with Him those who have fallen asleep through Jesus.”

15) “For we say this to you by a revelation from the Lord: We who are still alive at the Lord’s coming will certainly have no advantage over those who have fallen asleep.”

16) “For the Lord Himself will descend from heaven with a shout, with the archangel’s voice, and with the trumpet of God, and the dead in Christ will rise first.”

17) “Then we who are still alive will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air and so we will always be with the Lord.”

18) “Therefore encourage one another with these words.”

The Apostle Paul told his followers to be ready, and watch, because Jesus could return again at any moment. Well, their generation didn’t see the return of Jesus Christ but many well-known Theologians of today believe that there are signs and many prophecies in the Bible that have been fulfilled so that Jesus could come now. In other words, He could come today. And my question for us to think about this week is simply this: “If Jesus Christ returns for His people (those who have accepted Him as Savior and received the free gift of eternal life) will you be one of those who will go with Him into Heaven? Have you been saved? Are you living for the Lord?

The Bible tells us that Jesus is coming and that when He comes, the opportunity to accept Him as Savior will come to an end. Will you be ready? Google the Second Coming of Jesus Christ and you can read more about it. Old Testament and New Testament Saints have been telling us for thousands of years that Jesus is coming back for His people. We know that He is because the Bible is true. So now the question at hand is simply, “Are you ready?”

And that is Something to Think About for this week.

Pastor Thad Gifford Contributing Columnist

Pastor Thad Gifford is the founding and lead pastor of the Crossroads Community Church, 2343 U.S. Route 42, London, one mile west of Kirkwood Cemetery. He can be reached at 740-852-7800, email him at m.thad.gifford@gmail.com or visit the church’s Facebook page at Crossroadslondon.

