How efficient are your prayers?

Beth and I went out for dinner this week. Before we eat, we always pray for our meal. Our prayer can also include thanks for God’s blessings, His faithfulness, His watch care and prayer for guidance, safety and His direction. On this particular occasion, she failed to pray for our food. After the prayer, I said, “You forgot to pray for the food.” To which she replied, “He knows!”

Yes, God knows everything. That’s why we say He is omniscient — meaning that He is all knowing. He knew what would happen to us every second of our life before He created the universe. (That should keep you busy thinking about His omniscience for a while.) He knows every thought of our mind even though we don’t share it or speak it out loud. Yes, God knows that we are thankful for our food, but I still like to thank Him for it.

Which got me to thinking. How often do we pray, and when we do pray, what is it that we pray about?

Do you pray every day? Do you pray specifically or in general? Do you pray for your president? For your leaders in government? For state officials and local authorities? Do you pray for those who keep us safe like our men and women serving our country in foreign countries? Do you pray for those who serve in the Ohio State Patrol (or the State Patrol where you live?) Do you pray for the sheriff and the local police? Do you pray for those who are firemen and firewomen? Do you pray for your mayor and those who work in the municipalities? Do you pray for doctors, nurses and hospital workers and staff? What about your pastor do you pray for him? Do you pray for your church? Do you pray that God’s will be done in your church and not man’s will? Do you pray for divine guidance and direction, leadership and protection? Do you pray for the salvation of family, friends, neighbors, loved ones, co-workers, etc? Do you pray for your boss, supervisor or the owner of the company where you work?

What I am trying to share with you this week is this. There are numerous people and things that we could and should pray for. Would you agree? Now, if we tried to pray for all of these every time we pray, we wouldn’t get out of our houses. We’d be home praying all day.

So maybe we should take a specific day and pray for specific things. Here’s an example. Maybe on Monday, you could pray for people like your president all the way down to the people who keep the roads cleared of snow and in good shape for you to drive on. Then, on Tuesday, you could pray for those in law enforcement. On Wednesday, you could pray for the salvation of those you know and love. On Thursday you could pray for another group and the same on Friday. On Saturday, you could pray for your pastor, your church, the Sunday school, the music team, praise leader and worship team. On Sunday, as you are driving to church, pray for the service and for your pastor and leaders in your church again. (Lord knows we need all the prayer we can get. And you need the practice.)

Think about this. What if, for every prayer you prayed, God would answer it? (Prayed according to His will and biblically and doctrinally sound prayers, of course.) What if, when you got to Heaven, God shared with you that if you would have prayed for sister Sue more often than you did, she would have been saved 10 years earlier. What if you would have prayed more for your pastor than you did, he would have been able to be more effective in growing and leading your church? What if you found out that if you would have prayed more, God would have done more in your life?

Could it be that someday we will say, “Lord, if I had known that you were going to answer all of those prayers, I would have prayed more. I would have put more people on my list and I would have spent more time in prayer?” We still have time to start praying more often and more specifically. And that is my challenge to you this week to pray more specifically and to pray more often. Because, God does answer our prayers and He wants us to ask Him for the things we need and for His will to be done.

And that is Something to Think About for this week.

Pastor Thad Gifford Contributing Columnist

Pastor Thad Gifford is the founding and lead pastor of the Crossroads Community Church, 2343 U.S. Route 42, London. He can be reached at 740-852-7800, email him at m.thad.gifford@gmail.com or visit the church’s Facebook page at Crossroadslondon.

