What does 2018 hold for you?

Did you ever wish you could predict the future? I mean, what if you knew what was going to happen tomorrow, or next week, or next month or next year or even 10 years or so down the road? Knowing what the future holds would have its benefits, but, there would also be some things I wouldn’t want to know too.

I’m writing this on Wednesday night (Jan. 10) of this week (two days before you will read it) and the topic of discussion for many people today was “Snowmageddon.” The forecast is calling for anywhere from 2” to 24” of snow on Friday night, Jan. 12 and Saturday, Jan. 13, yet today was around 54 degrees and Thursday, Jan. 11 is supposed to be around 56 degrees. That is amazing. Two days from tonight, we could be in a major winter storm.

I was running some errands today, and I noticed one family was buying a brand new snow blower while another family was buying a generator. Still others were loading up on salt and snow shovels. (Did they know something I didn’t?) By this time Friday night we will know. But, what if on Wednesday of this week, we knew exactly how many inches of snow we were going to get. What if we knew whether or not our electric would go out? What if we knew whether or not we would be stranded in our homes for a day or so? I bet many of us would have done a lot of things differently on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Many would have loaded up on the standard “milk and bread” and would have gotten ready for “Snowmageddon.” (Why is it that we always load up on milk and bread? I mean, what’s wrong with ice creme and pizza?)

While we cannot know what the future holds for us, there is something each one of us can know. We can know that the Bible says “It is appointed unto man once to die, and then the judgment.” One of these days, each one of us will “check out” — we will leave this world behind and we will take off to an eternal home — either Heaven or Hell.

Recently, one of my friends that I graduated from high school with, shared an article on Facebook that basically said that the church created Hell in order to “control” people. If people believe there is punishment for being bad and there is reward for being good, then the church has some control over people in order to get them to do what the church wanted them to do. Listen you either believe the Bible, or you don’t. It’s that simple.

I happen to believe the Bible and I believe that God loved His Creation so much that He was willing to allow His Son to die on the cross for us and that if we accept Him (Jesus) as our Savior, we will be saved and spend our eternity in Heaven with God. If we don’t accept Jesus as our Savior, we will spend our eternity in Hell. Period. There is no gray area in this. You either believe it or you don’t. There is no debate. I mean, think about it this way. It’s God’s Heaven. He created it and if He says we have to be saved (born-again; accept Jesus as our Savior) in order to spend eternity in Heaven, then who am I to argue with Him? I know I am not smarter than He is. Are you?

Sometimes, we act like we are, don’t we? We ignore God. We pay no attention to reading His love letter to us (the Bible) we skip out on worshiping Him on Sunday morning (church) and we live the way we want to live. Well, guess what. If we live the way we want to live, then we are going to die the way we want to die also. One day, God is going to say to those who didn’t want anything to do with Him while on this earth, “Depart from Me, I don’t know you and I never knew you. You wanted nothing to do with Me on earth, now I don’t want anything to do with you. Leave.” Can you imagine hearing those words? I shudder to think about it.

So, while we do not know what the next day holds for us. We do know that one day we will stand before God and He will either accept us to live with Him in Heaven for all eternity or we will be ushered from His presence into outer darkness. Where do you want to spend your eternity?

Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, be saved and you can live with God forever.

If you’d like to make that decision right now, you can. This is an example prayer that you can pray and ask God to save you. Pray it to Him. “Dear God. I know that I am a sinner. And I believe that Jesus died for my sins. I accept His payment for my sins by His death on the cross. I accept Him into my life. Come into my heart, Lord Jesus and save me today. I receive the free gift of eternal life. Thank You for saving me, and now help me to live for You. In Jesus name. Amen.”

If you just prayed that prayer, the Bible says you have been born into the family of God. Congratulations. Your past is totally forgiven and you now have the promise of Heaven. That is the most important decision you will ever make in your entire life. Now, if you are looking for a church home, I’d like to invite you to worship with us at Crossroads Community Church. We have moved from our old location to a temporary building until our new building is ready for us. Please join us Sunday at 10:45 a.m. at 2343 U.S. Route 42 (1 mile west of Kirkwood Cemetery). We would love to have your family worship with us. I look forward to seeing you this Sunday. And may God bless you.

And that is Something to Think About for this week.

If you are on Facebook, you can watch our service live on Sunday morning at 10:45 a.m. Simply like our Facebook page at Crossroadslondon and watch.

Pastor Thad Gifford is the founding and lead pastor of the Crossroads Community Church, 2343 U.S. Route 42, London. He can be reached at 740-852-7800, email him at m.thad.gifford@gmail.com or visit the church’s Facebook page at Crossroadslondon.

