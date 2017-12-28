Trust the Lord in the New Year

Proverbs 20:24 says, “A man’s steps are determined by the Lord, so how can anyone understand his own way?” South of the Ohio River, the people say something like this, “See ya next Sunday, the Lord willin’ and the creek don’t rise.” They basically mean the same thing.

So many times, we plan what we want to do or what we think we are going to do, and many times, what we plan, and what we actually wind up doing are two different things. Let me explain. Tuesday of this week, I had planned to get up around six o’ clock and go deer hunting. What actually happened was, that I got up and went to Riverside to be with one of our members who was having surgery. Then, I went to the pet store in Columbus and bought some dog food for our “granddog” that we are pet sitting while his “parents” are away, then I ran a couple of errands and finally went home. So most of my day was spent in an entirely different way than I had planned.

Guess what? This year (2017) is over. Were you able to spend it the way you wanted? Did you accomplish all of your goals? Did you exceed in your expectations, barely meet them or did you fail to meet them? Are you a better person at the end of this year than you were when you started? Did you face some setbacks, failures, disappointments or loss? Instead of repeating in 2017, let me help you fix some things so this brand new year can be a better year for you and for your family.

First of all, 2017 is now in the past, and so is everything you did; good, bad or indifferent. So my advice to you is leave those things behind in 2017. Starting today, you have a brand new opportunity to do better. To learn from past mistakes, to build on what you learned last year and then decide to not repeat it.

Secondly, even though we plan our days, weeks and months, it is God who determines our steps according to Proverbs 20:24. I’m not suggesting to sit back and do nothing, or not plan. We know if we fail to plan, we plan to fail, so make some plans. Set some goals. Dream some dreams and reach for the unreachable. Someone has said, if what we plan is able to be accomplished by our own power, then we haven’t planned big enough. In other words, this year, include God in your plans. Whenever you have a major decision to make, why not ask God to show you the way. Ask Him to show you His will for your life. And then make every effort to do His will. And I would guess, that if we include Him in our plans and we ask Him to help us, we are going to have a lot better year than we did last year.

Proverbs 3:5-6 are my life verses and they say: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not to your own understanding. In all (ALL) of your ways, acknowledge Him and He shall direct your path.” That is good advice for the New Year. Include God in your decision making this year and just see what happens.

May you have a Happy and Prosperous New Year.

And that is Something to Think About for this week.

If you are on Facebook, you can watch our service live on Sunday morning at 10:45 a.m. Simply like our Facebook page at Crossroadslondon and watch.

http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/12/web1_PastorGifford-Thadpiccol-3.jpg

Pastor Thad Gifford Contributing Columnist

Pastor Thad Gifford is the founding and lead pastor of the Crossroads Community Church, 62 E. Second St., London. He can be reached at 740-852-7800, email him at m.thad.gifford@gmail.com or visit the church’s Facebook page at Crossroadslondon.

Pastor Thad Gifford is the founding and lead pastor of the Crossroads Community Church, 62 E. Second St., London. He can be reached at 740-852-7800, email him at m.thad.gifford@gmail.com or visit the church’s Facebook page at Crossroadslondon.