Upcoming Christmas services

London

• First Presbyterian Church, 211 Garfield Ave., London, is having a special music cantata, “A Family Christmas,” by Dennis and Nan Allen at the 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Dec. 17. It will be performed by The Children’s of God Sing and Calvin Choir at both services. There will also be a narration by Aaron Gates and Richie Geib, original and traditional carols. On Sunday, Dec. 24 at the 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship service the sermon will be on “Are you ready to sing with Mary?” At 7:30 p.m. the sermon will be on “The extraordinary in the Ordinary.”

• Crossroads Community Church, 62 E. Second St., London, will have a Candlelight Christmas Eve service beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24.

• First United Methodist Church, 52 N. Main St., London, will have Christmas Eve morning service at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24. A family candlelight service will be held at 7 p.m. followed by an 11 p.m. festival candlelight service. The Sanctuary Choir of First Church will be featuring “What Sweeter Music” by John Rutter.

Plain City

• Plain Presbyterian Church, 231 E. Main St., Plain City, is having Advent sermon series at 10 a.m. on Sundays entitled “Angels We Have Heard on High” through Christmas Eve. The 69th Annual Christmas Pageant will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17 with the sounds of the choir as they take the journey to Bethlehem. An organ recital will precede the pageant at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24.

West Jefferson

• The combined choirs of Hilliard Church of the Nazarene and Life in Christ Fellowship will present a Christmas Cantata “The Journey of Christmas” created by Phil Barfoot. It will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17 at Life in Christ Fellowship, 500 State Route NE in West Jefferson. For more information call 614-879-5423.