Whiter than snow

We received several “bursts” of snow this week. I just love snow. (I know that I probably lost about half of those reading this column because I used a four-letter word: snow.)

Anyway, I love snow and that is what this article is about this week — snow. How can you not like snow? It is so beautiful. Did you know that in the billions and billions and billions and unlimited billions of snowflakes, Scientists tell us that there is not one single snowflake that is like another? Who counted all the billions of snowflakes to come to this decision, is what I want to know. Actually, I just Googled this and a guy by the name of Verlinde, who is an Associate Professor of Meterology at Penn State says a snowflake is actually an “ice crystal.”

They come in all sizes like: dendrites, stellar plates, hollow columns, capped columns, needles and other shapes. Measuring a snowflake at about 5 mm. in diameter, it would take approximately 5.2 quintillion snowflakes to produce 5 inches of snow in a 2,000 square foot area. There … who says this column isn’t educational.

Just like there is only one fingerprint unique to each finger on a person’s hand, there is not another matching snowflake in the countless number of snowflakes that fall. Think about that for a while. And then, think about how many snowflakes have to fall to cover all of the green areas, and trees and buildings and roads. That number is way beyond what I can count. It is just simply amazing and I am sure that only God would know these numbers. Speaking of God, did you know the Bible says this about snow? In Isaiah 1:18, the Bible records these words, “Come, let us discuss this,” says the Lord. “Though your sins are like scarlet, they will be as white as snow; though they are as red as crimson, they will be like wool.” Red as crimson means the darkest red available in those days. They would double dip their garments in red pigment to get them a really deep red, a crimson red, if you will. But what God is saying is this, “Even though your sins be double-dyed to a crimson red, they can be white as snow.”

Only by the substitutionary death of Jesus on Calvary’s cross can our sins be forgiven, and when they are, they become white as snow. Don’t ask me how that happens. I don’t understand it. I only know that God said it and that makes it so. There is only one way to be forgiven of our sins and that is by asking Jesus Christ to forgive us and come into our heart (which signifies life) and save us from our sins. Once He does, we can stand before God as though we had never sinned. And … our name is written in the Book of Life and when we draw our last breath, we will get to spend our eternity with God. All because of receiving the free gift of salvation from the Lord, Jesus Christ. Eternal life is the very best gift a person could ever receive and I hope you will do that before it is too late.

So, the next time you look at snow, remember that your sins, though as scarlet, can be white as snow because God loves you and Jesus took your place. Maybe that’s one reason I like snow so much it leaves a pure white blanket over everything it falls upon. Thank You God for the snow. Don’t forget: “Jesus Is the Reason for the Season.”

And that is Something to Think About for this week.

If you are on Facebook, you can watch our service live on Sunday morning at 10:45 a.m. Simply like our Facebook page at Crossroadslondon and watch.

http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/12/web1_PastorGifford-Thadpiccol-1.jpg

Pastor Thad Gifford Contributing Columnist

Pastor Thad Gifford is the founding and lead pastor of the Crossroads Community Church, 62 E. Second St., London. He can be reached at 740-852-7800, email him at m.thad.gifford@gmail.com or visit the church’s Facebook page at Crossroadslondon.

Pastor Thad Gifford is the founding and lead pastor of the Crossroads Community Church, 62 E. Second St., London. He can be reached at 740-852-7800, email him at m.thad.gifford@gmail.com or visit the church’s Facebook page at Crossroadslondon.