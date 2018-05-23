Plain City Library to reopen

Patrons will soon be able to browse the shelves of the Plain City Public Library again.

The location at 305 West Main Street will be reopening Wednesday after being closed for renovations for nearly half a year. PCPL held a preview open house on Tuesday evening for those who donated to the Adopt-a-Bookshelf fundraiser. The grand opening for the public will tonight (May 23) from 7-9 p.m.

“We’re really excited for people to see it,” said Chris Long, library director. “It’s been a lot of work but we’re happy it’ll finally be open to our patrons.”

For the full story, see Saturday’s editions of The Madison Press and Plain City Advocate.

A view through the new security sensor at the updated circulation desk at the Plain City Public Library Tuesday. The two facing monitors will be used for self check-outs. The library held a preview open house for donors Tuesday evening ahead of their Wednesday night reopening to the public. Patrons can visit from 7-9 p.m. Michael Williamson | The Madison Press