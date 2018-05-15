Two killed in crash on St. Rt. 56

Troopers from the West Jefferson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are currently investigating a single vehicle fatal crash.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:39 p.m. on Monday night on State Route 56, south of Moorman Road in Oak Run Township. According to Highway Patrol, a maroon 2008 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling northbound on St. Rt. 56 at a high rate of speed, drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a utility pole and a tree. The two occupants of the vehicle were ejected and once first responders arrived, were pronounced dead at the scene. Identification of the occupants has not been released pending notification of the next of kin.

The Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Fire & EMS, Madison County Coroner’s Office, and C&C Towing.

The crash currently remains under investigation