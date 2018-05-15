Amazon to build in West Jefferson

Amazon announced its plans to build a new facility in West Jefferson, which would create 1,500 full-time jobs.

The internet retailer announced the plans in press release on Monday. The new fulfillment center would be an 855,000-square-foot sorting facility at 1550 W. Main St. in the Park 70 at West Jefferson development. Plans would have the building open by 2019 and would be central Ohio’s third Amazon sorting facility.

“We’re excited that Amazon is building a new fulfillment center in West Jefferson, which will help us build a stronger community for all,” said West Jefferson Mayor Ray Martin. “We’re proud of the business climate we have in West Jefferson, which is very attractive to industry leaders like Amazon.”