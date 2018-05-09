Commissioner candidates named

Dr. Tony Xenikis will be the republican candidate for county commissioner on the November ballot. Although there were a number of republican challengers, Ron Roach was the only challenging democrat on the ballot Tuesday.

In the primary election, Xenikis received 1,512 votes—nearly 50 percent of the total cast. The seat opening starting next year is currently held by David Dhume. Dhume announced that he will retire after 2018 and not seek reelection.

Xenikis beat out other republican candidates including Michael Boerger who had 1,142 votes and Jesse Bobo who had 657.

