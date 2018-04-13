Madison-Plains and Sheriff’s office looking into threat

Madison-Plains School officials are working in conjunction with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a security threat made Thursday toward the district’s 7-12 facility.

Superintendent Tim Dettwiller said the high school administration was informed late Thursday afternoon by a student of a threat made via graffiti in a bathroom inside the building. The message said an incident would occur on Monday, April 16.

Law enforcement was immediately notified.

Dettwiller sent a message to parents and guardians Thursday evening to inform them about the threat. The district has requested — and will receive — extra support from the Sheriff’s Office.

“We take all threats seriously and will work hand-in-hand with law enforcement to identify the person responsible for the message and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” Dettwiller said.

Please contact the Sheriff’s Office or school officials with information. Numbers are listed below.

Sheriff’s Office: 740-852-1332

Central Office: 740-852-0290

M-P High School: 740-852-0364

M-P Junior High: 740-852-1707

Madison-Plains Schools was applauded on April 4 by local law enforcement, first responders and health officials at its first-ever community meeting regarding student safety and wellness. Sheriff Jim Sabin, Madison County Fire Chief Brian Bennington, Dr. Greta Mayer, CEO of the Mental Health & Recovery Board of Clark, Greene and Madison counties, Kathy Limes of Madison County Family and Children First Council, and Katie Consolo from Mental Health Services For Clark and Madison Counties, Inc. attended the forum in the high school gymnasium and shared details about crisis response and resources available to families and children in the district.