Alder students recognized for achievements

Two Jonathan Alder High School seniors were honored Monday for outstanding scholarship achievement.

Natalie Haines and Megan Gordin were commended for winning high-dollar college scholarships and other awards. The commendations came during the regular board of education meeting.

Haines received an $18,000 scholarship from Columbus College of Art & Design for the quality of her high school art portfolio that included a variety of mediums. Her piece entitled “The Treasure” recently won a Gold Key award and is headed to a national competition.

Haines also placed among the top 25 exhibitors in the Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition and will be honored during a ceremony at The Riffe Center in Columbus later this month. More than 11,000 students entered the competition.

High school art teacher Jen Moore said Haines has received more than $100,000 in college scholarships thus far.

“She is so hard working,” Moore said of Haines. “She inspires me.”

Gordin recently received a $32,000 Dishon Scholarship from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University in Athens. The award followed a formal presentation of her writing portfolio to a group of Ohio University faculty members in February.

They said Gordin showed extraordinary promise for success as a journalist. To date, Gordin has won $57,500 in college scholarships.

Gordin told board members that she eventually hopes to work for a magazine.

Also on Monday, Alder Superintendent Gary Chapman said he is working with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and an architectural firm on changes at the junior high school that will improve building security.

Assistant superintendent Misty Swanger presented a revised service manual for the English Language Learners program. Swanger said the new manual is less ponderous and slimmer than the previous version and is available in Spanish.

The Alder district currently has 33 students enrolled in the ELL program — mostly at Monroe Elementary in Plumwood, she added.

Swanger said 11 Alder students will compete April 11 in the “Battle of Books” at Delaware Hayes High School.

In other routine meeting business, school board members:

• Approved attendance by a group of high school band members at a leadership camp in Westchester, Pa. The camp is set for July 20-22.

• Approved participation by the high school girls’ basketball team in a tournament in Findlay on June 18-19.

• Approved a master agreement for core information technology services in 2019 with META Solutions. The agreement will cost about $16 per student for 2,197 students.

• Approved the new service manual for the district ELL Program.

• Approved the 2018 summer school online course recovery curriculum. Classes are scheduled for Tuesday, May 29 through Thursday, Aug. 2 for students who have failed certain high school courses, including algebra 1 and 2, geometry, all levels of English, world and U.S. history, government, economics, biology, chemistry and health. Cost is $90 per .5 credit. Students must attend four hours per week in person until completing the course.

Jonathan Alder High School Principal Mike Aurin and senior Natalie Haines are pictured with one of Haines’ many art projects. She was one of eight students chosen to receive an additional $18,000 scholarship from Columbus College of Art & Design for her portfolio of work. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/04/web1_Alder-2.jpg Jonathan Alder High School Principal Mike Aurin and senior Natalie Haines are pictured with one of Haines’ many art projects. She was one of eight students chosen to receive an additional $18,000 scholarship from Columbus College of Art & Design for her portfolio of work. Jane Beathard | For The Madison Press Jonathan Alder High School Principal Mike Aurin recognizes senior Megan Gordin during Monday’s school board meeting. Gordin is a 2018 recipient of the $32,000 Dishon Scholarship from Ohio University’s E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/04/web1_Alder-1.jpg Jonathan Alder High School Principal Mike Aurin recognizes senior Megan Gordin during Monday’s school board meeting. Gordin is a 2018 recipient of the $32,000 Dishon Scholarship from Ohio University’s E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Jane Beathard | For The Madison Press

More than $150,000 in scholarships awarded

By Jane Beathard For The Madison Press

Jane Beathard is a contributing writer for The Madison Press.

Jane Beathard is a contributing writer for The Madison Press.