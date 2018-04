Severe weather rolled across the area causing damage in several areas.

• On Roberts Road there was a tree down.

• Wires were down on West Jefferson-Kiousville Road.

• Taylor-Blair Road had trees blocking road to West Jefferson.

• Old Xenia Road is now open after trees blocked the road.

A second round of storms is expected to reach the county Tuesday night. The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 1 a.m. and a flash flood watch until 2 a.m.