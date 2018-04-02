April is Child Abuse Prevention Month

The beginning of April marks a month of awareness.

Madison County Commissioners proclaimed April 2018 as Child Abuse Prevention Month on Monday as a way to make the community aware of how it can help lower the occurrences of abuse.

The county’s Department of Job and Family Services is observing by planting pinwheels in the southwestern lawn of courthouse.

For the full story see The Madison Press on Wednesday.

Representatives from the Madison County Department of Job and Family Services plant pinwheels on the courthouse lawn Monday in recognition of April being Child Abuse Prevention Month. There were 731 pinwheels planted representing the number of calls that came into DJFS in 2017 to report an abuse or neglected child in the county. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/04/web1_Pinwheels.jpg Representatives from the Madison County Department of Job and Family Services plant pinwheels on the courthouse lawn Monday in recognition of April being Child Abuse Prevention Month. There were 731 pinwheels planted representing the number of calls that came into DJFS in 2017 to report an abuse or neglected child in the county. Michael Williamson | The Madison Press