Madison County school districts closed

Winter weather has again shown itself across central Ohio causing more than 130 schools in the region to close.

Of them, all four of the major Madison County districts have closed as of Wednesday morning due to snow and slippery road conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 8 p.m. this evening. Snow is predicted to fall through the afternoon hours causing limited visibility for driving and tempertures will remain around thre freezing mark.

