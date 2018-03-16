Mt. Sterling shooting suspects in custody

After further investigations and follow-ups in the shooting case in Mt. Sterling Thursday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division was able to identify two suspects by Friday morning. At that time warrants were filed for their arrest.

With the assistance of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office in Washington Court House, Shayne A. Detweiler, 29, of Washington Court House was taken into custody Thursday evening. He is being charged with robbery — a third-degree felony. He has been transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail and held for court.

Additionally, with the assistance of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office in Hillsboro, Dustyn T. Wood, 28, also of Washington Court House, was taken into custody and is being charged with felonious assault — a second-degree felony.

He also is being held in the Tri-County Regional Jail for court.

The shooting, which took place around 4 a.m. on Thursday morning, had investigators working quickly to locate the suspects. According to witnesses, the suspects fled the scene at 7 E. Columbus St. in Mt. Sterling just after the incident.

“We have been working closely with investigators and were looking throughout the day yesterday,” said Lt. John Swaney of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. County law enforcement and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation officers both are working on the case.“Wood was arrested at around 1 a.m. this morning. We’re still working to get all the details related to the robbery together.”

Both victims in the case are currently in area hospitals recovering from their injuries. They are listed as being in stable condition.

