Shootings under investigation in Mt. Sterling

At around 4 a.m. this morning, Madison County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Columbus Street in Mt. Sterling and discovered two residents with gunshot wounds. Victims were transported to Grant Medical Center for treatment.

The sheriff’s office is working with investigators to get information from the victims so that families can be notified. At the time of the incident, deputies found no evidence of forced entry into the residence.

Lt. John Swaney with the sheriff’s department said an “involved” vehicle was located at the Sunoco in the village. The incident is still under investigation.

