Jackson trial dates moved

The beginnings of the trial process were expanded for the London man connected with the Jan. 22 shootings on Lamplight Court in London.

Tevin Jackson appeared in Madison County Common Pleas Court Thursday for what was initially set as his informal pretrial but the case was expanded to allow for the defense to gather more information. Judge Eamon Costello said that Jackson’s representation, John Paul Rion, attorney with Rion, Rion and Rion in Dayton and Assistant County Prosecutor Nick Adkins had been in communication about date changes.

“My understanding is that the defense is requesting additional time which is to be expected given the nature of the charges,” Costello said. “The defense has prepared this morning to execute a time waiver with idea to move the dates.”

Jackson was originally scheduled for the pretrial Thursday and had his formal pretrial set on March 16 and a jury trial on April 2. The times were set based on the time-frame which the state allows someone before they have to be tried.

“The state has 270 days in which to try you,” Costello said, referring to an individual’s right to a speedy trial. Jackson, however, signed a time waiver which waived his right to a speedy trial and thus allows him to be tried outside of that 270 period.

The pretrial was then moved forward, having a new informal pretrial date of April 3, a formal trial date of July 6 and a jury trial date of July 23.

Jackson was arraigned on Feb. 26 on single counts of aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, aggravated burglary and having a weapon while under disabilities. The first five charges also had gun specifications attached to them which increase the severity of the crime.

Also in court Thursday was Whiskey Vang, the Minnesota man who was stopped in Madison County on Dec. 5 for an unsafe lane change violation on Interstate 70. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized 92 pounds of marijuana, which was valued at approximately $460,000.

Vang was indicted on a single count of possessing drugs and a single count of possessing criminal tools. His bond was previously set at $100,000 which remained unchanged. His informal pretrial is set for April 12, formal pretrial May 3 and jury trial for May 15.

Tevin Jackson http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_Jackson-Tevinpiccol.jpg Tevin Jackson

Right to speedy trial waived

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.