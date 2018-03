Battelle said it will layoff 260 of its central Ohio employees starting this week in an effort to reduce costs. An additional 90 employees around the country will also see layoffs.

The science and technology development company’s CEO, Lou Von Thaer, announced the cuts at the Monday morning employee meeting. Battelle has several parks and other locations in the central Ohio area, including the two offices in West Jefferson and Dublin.

