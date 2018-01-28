Shooting suspect in custody

After the Madison County Municipal Court issued a warrant for his arrest, Tevin Jackson, 24, turned himself into Springfield police on Sunday. Jackson was wanted for the murder of William Benson, 28, following the Jan. 22 shooting on Lamplight Court in London. The incident also left Justin Coffey, 24, dead after he and Jackson attempted to rob Benson and roommate Zachary Edmond, 28, of cash and marijuana.

Law enforcement used witnesses information, videos and forensic evidence to link Jackson to the incident. He will be held at Tri-County jail pending an arraignment in Madison County Municipal Court.

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

