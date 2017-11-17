4-H Health Walk event Saturday

The Canaan Pathfinders, a Madison County 4-H club, will be hosting a Community Health and Rock Walk on Saturday in London at the Shelter House at Cowling Park. Currently, the group is working on a project called,” Staying Healthy,” which encourages the public to live a healthy and active lifestyle.

The program is being done in conjunction with the statewide healthy challenge put on by the Ohio 4-H Youth Development extension at Ohio State University.

For those interested in the walk, registration will begin at 1 p.m. and the health walk will start immediately after at 1:30 p.m. The walk is designed for people of all ages and fitness levels. Healthy snacks and water will be provided and an EMT and nurse will be present at the park. Members will be conducting fitness stations during the walk, consisting of various exercises. Participants who stop at the stations can get a card punched which can then be turned in for prizes.

Immediately following the health walk, participants can chose to leave or stay for the Rock Walk. Four-H members will be providing painted rocks to participants to be hidden throughout the community.

The event is free and open to the public.

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.