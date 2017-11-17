Democratic governor candidate to speak in London

The Madison County Democratic Party (MCDP) will welcome Connie Pillich, a Democratic candidate for the Ohio governor race in 2018, to London on Monday, Nov. 20. Madison County democrats want to encourage residents to come to the meet-and-greet and get to know the candidate.

Pillich lives in Cincinnati and is a former member of the Ohio House of Representatives where she represented the 28th District from 2009 to 2014, at which point she ran for State Treasurer. She is a veteran of the United States Air Force and a graduate of the University of Cincinnati’s College of Law, having worked as a public defender and opened her own law practice.

“She’s going to speak to the crowd, do a short speech and tell people about herself,” said Denise Worthington, the community relations representative for the Madison County Democratic Party. “People will have the chance to eat, so it may last a couple of hours and it isn’t anything formal. It’s more relaxed and just gives the community a chance to meet her.”

Also at the meeting will be Erin Shipley, the Ohio Democratic Party’s coordinated campaign director, MCDP Chairman, Mark Erbaugh and Vice Chairman, Ryan Steiner. The MCDP members were recently appointed in October.

“It’s really a big deal for us,” Worthington said. “Connie isn’t as known around here, she has a higher profile in Cincinnati, of course. But this will give Madison County residents a chance to get to know her.”

The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Cappy’s Pizza, 225 Lafayette St. in London. There is no reservation required. For more information, contact Worthington at 740-852-5783.

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

