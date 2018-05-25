Adkins earns gold medal at SkillsUSA Championships

Twenty-five students in various programs at Tolles Career & Technical Center participated in the SkillsUSA state competition on Tuesday, April 24.

Power Sports & Automotive Services senior Noah Adkins (West Jefferson) won a gold medal in Outdoor Power Equipment.

The Outdoor Power Equipment competition includes equipment such as riding and push mowers, generators, chainsaws, line trimmers, tillers, and snow blowers. Competitors rotated around stations completing tasks including: fastener identification, electrical troubleshooting, chainsaw service, location information in service manuals, parts lookups, a written knowledge test and more.

Last year Adkins placed fourth in the same competition. For Adkins, another year meant more preparation. “It was challenging…that’s for sure, but this year, I was more familiar and had more in-depth knowledge and more experience,” said Adkins.

Tolles’ Power Sports & Automotive Services instructor Gregg Hansel sang Adkins’ praises. “Noah is the best troubleshooter I’ve ever had as a student. He’s good at applying instruction to problems and using critical thinking to resolve problems. He hustles everyday at school and wants to work on everything in the room. Because he takes advantage of his time, he learns more than the average student.”

Adkins has been awarded several scholarships for his efforts in SkillsUSA and in his program at Tolles including one for $10,000 from Ohio Technical College. He will be going on to the National SkillsUSA Championships in Louisville, Kentucky during the last week of June to compete against other first place finishers from every state.

Students who also won medals at the competition include: Mackenzie Gantz (Jonathan Alder), bronze medal in Photography; Ian Moore (Hilliard Davidson), bronze medal in Automotive Technology; Charles Palmer (Hilliard Davidson), bronze in Outdoor Power Equipment; and Nick Saylor (Hilliard Bradley), silver in Motorcycle.

