D.A.R.E. Top Guns

Thursday, May 17 was D.A.R.E. graduation at Norwood Elementary School in West Jefferson. Top Guns were announced and they shared their commitment to be drug free. From left are fifth grade Top Guns: Grace Taylor, Amara Smith, Kennedy Taylor, Aleithia Wilson and Joey Valvo.

Thursday, May 17 was D.A.R.E. graduation at Norwood Elementary School in West Jefferson. Top Guns were announced and they shared their commitment to be drug free. From left are fifth grade Top Guns: Grace Taylor, Amara Smith, Kennedy Taylor, Aleithia Wilson and Joey Valvo. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/05/web1_NorwoodDareGraduationpiccol.jpg Thursday, May 17 was D.A.R.E. graduation at Norwood Elementary School in West Jefferson. Top Guns were announced and they shared their commitment to be drug free. From left are fifth grade Top Guns: Grace Taylor, Amara Smith, Kennedy Taylor, Aleithia Wilson and Joey Valvo.