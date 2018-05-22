Education news

Students named to dean’s list

Muskingum University

NEW CONCORD — Elizabeth Files of Plain City has been named to the spring 2018 dean’s list at Muskingum University in New Concord.

To be named to the dean’s list, Muskingum University students must attain strictly prescribed levels of academic performance in their overall grade-point average.

Ohio Christian University

CIRCLEVILLE — Abbey Brigner, a student taking College Credit Plus courses through OCU’s Trailblazer Academy, has been named to the dean’s list at Ohio Christian University for the spring 2018 semester.

Brooklyn Cork, Ethan Skowronski and Sara Stewart, all of Mt. Sterling, were named to the Residential Undergraduate Program dean’s list at Ohio Christian University for the spring 2018 semester.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or better and be enrolled in at least 12 semester hours.

Ashland University

ASHLAND — Heidi Divincenzo of Galloway, Emma Wells of London and Benjamin Miller of South Charleston have been named to the spring 2018 dean’s list at Ashland University.

To be eligible for this honor, a student must be enrolled full time at Ashland University and achieve at least a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.

Degree awarded to Shelinski

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Wilkes University awarded nearly 800 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at its 71st spring commencement ceremonies on May 19.

Justin Shelinski of South Charleston received a Master of Business Administration in Business Administration.

Hill recognized at White Rose Ceremony

BEREA — Delaney Hill of London was nominated by faculty and staff to take part in Baldwin Wallace University’s 124th Annual White Rose Ceremony. Hill, a graduate of London High School majoring in psychology, was asked to participate in recognition of her special contribution to life at Baldwin Wallace. Hill also read the invocation for the ceremony.

The White Rose Ceremony is held each May on commencement day in memory of Philura Gould Baldwin, granddaughter of Baldwin Wallace founder John Baldwin and first librarian. At the behest of the Baldwin family, an oration is given and select female graduates carry white roses that serve as a memorial to Philura. There is no set of standards or criteria that must be met, but each woman must have, in her own unique way, distinguished herself by making a difference in the Baldwin Wallace community.

Students study abroad

OXFORD — The following area Miami University students spent the winter 2018 semester abroad as part of a study abroad group.

Shane Haney of Galloway spent the winter 2018 semester in Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Singapore. Haney is majoring in Accountancy.

Mikaela Haney of Galloway spent the winter 2018 semester in Italy. Haney is majoring in Psychology.

Valerie Copits of Galloway spent the winter 2018 semester in Italy. Copits is majoring in Kinesiology.

With 46.3 percent of Miami undergraduate students studying abroad for credit by the time they graduate, Miami is ranked third among public doctoral institutions nationwide for students studying abroad.

Including students on internships, non-credit and Service-Learning programs, international students who study in a third country, and all other overseas programs completed by graduate and undergraduate students, 57 percent of Miami students study abroad.

Norris places second

CIRCLEVILLE — Caleb Norris, a Junior Accounting & Finance Major, won second place and $2,500 for his presentation of College Consulting, a hybrid consulting and educational service.

Students enrolled in the School of Business & Government may participate in the competition. These students develop a business plan and present it to a panel of judges.