Davis named Rotary’s May SOTM

London High School Senior Emily Davis is the May Rotary Student of the Month.

Students are selected by London High School administration based on the following criteria: academic and extracurricular achievement and positive character.

Davis has a 4.2 grade-point average and is ranked 11th in her class. She states her favorite class is Anatomy.

She has served three years as a member of Student Council and is this years Vice President. She received the honor of being in the Top 300 for the Governor’s Art Show. She has been on the Merit Honor Roll for four years and is a three year member in National Honors Society. She also served a year as a Peer Collaborator and in the Big Brother Big Sister program. She is also very active in her church youth group at First United Methodist Church.

She was asked to name a school staff person who has served as an inspiration and she cited teacher Stacey Hallowes. “Ms. Hallowes inspires me through her encouragement of students. She has taught me to have confidence in my art and through it, in myself. I could not thank her enough for helping me discover my love for art.”

Hallowes states, “Emily has had a wonderful transformation while in my classes. I have watched her grow from a very hesitant student to one that knows her skill, knows her worth and welcomes and embraces challenges. Her laugh is infectious, her projects superb, and her commitment to what and those that she loves, admirable. I’ll miss seeing her everyday next year.”

After graduation she plans to attend The Ohio State University and major in Chemistry. She is the daughter of Ken and Jennifer Davis of London.

The London Rotary Club has a proud history dating back to 1929. It is a member of Rotary International; a volunteer organization of 1.2 million business and professional leaders united worldwide to provide humanitarian service and help build good will and peace.

