LHS students to play Carnegie Hall

Two London High School musicians will soon perform on the world’s stage.

Freshman Noah Hopkins and sophomore Cory Crum have been invited, as part of the All-Stars Brass Band, to play a concert at Carnegie Hall in June. The event is part of the hall’s 2018 New York “Sounds of Summer” International Music Festival, held in New York City.

“This is such a great opportunity for these guys to get to play on one of the world’s most prestigious stages,” said Dr. Eric Aho, director and founder of the All-Star Brass Bands. The music organization, based in Canal Winchester, is made up of students and adults who play in the style of the traditional British brass bands. Similar to the makeup of the Ohio State University Marching Band, the group features a percussion section and diverse collection of brass instruments.

“To be in the All-Star Brass Bands, a student has to be nominated by their school’s band director or by a private teacher,” Aho said. “Then they can audition for a panel of people who decide if they make it in.” The London students both joined the brass band as coronet players.

“They are really indispensable kids in the group,” Aho said. “Many times, each person is playing something completely different so they get to add their own voice to the mix.”

Crum is finishing up his sophomore year and plans to transfer to Tolles next year as a full-time student studying to be a pharmacist.

Crum plays the trumpet for London High School band and has been playing for six years. He has also been in the marching band for two years. He is under the direction of Amanda Tobias. This is his first year in the All-Star Brass Band playing the coronet.

Hopkins began playing the trumpet in fourth grade at St. Patrick School. He began playing with London City Schools in sixth grade at London Middle School and has been playing with London High School marching band since eighth grade. This upcoming school year, he will be a section leader for marching band. He has been playing with the All-Star Brass Band since seventh grade and this is his third year participating.

Both students are Boy Scouts, Crum is working on his Eagle Scout with Troop 102 and Hopkins is with Troop 104.

“Our goal is to go into this and make everyone involved, from the players to the audience, to say ‘wow,’” Aho said. “I’m delighted that these guys are with us.”

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

