Meetings held

The first meeting of the Fairfield Rascals 4-H Club was held on Jan. 28 at 5:30 p.m. During this meeting all activities and dates were given for the year. After all dates and activities were discussed there was an open forum where members could ask questions to the advisors and or other members of the club.

• The second meeting of the Fairfield Rascals 4-H Club was held on Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m. in the Fairfield township hall.

The meeting was called to order by Olivia Rinesmith the president of our club. The pledge was led by Lane Lyons. The 4-H pledge was led by Kohl Robertson. Roll call was led by Devin Howard. The health report was done by Austin Swaney and he said, “Do not eat fast because it will cause you to get fat.” The safety report was done by Brooklyn Baker and she said, “Do not text and drive.”

The demonstrations were done by Brooklyn Baker and she said, “If you give your child a cell phone that has been disconnected make sure you take out the battery because he or she can still call 911.”

Jayden Baker showed us how to put a lamb halter on your sheep. Emma McCoy showed us how to put a cheer bow in your hair.

Riley Cremeens showed us how to pack a lunch for school or work. Bella King showed us how to make a witches broom out of yarn.

Our group talked about how we need to dress for show, what we need in our tack box, and what you need for fair. At 7:30 p.m. the meeting was adjourned by Olivia Rinesmith. Austin Swaney seconded the meeting.

• The third meeting of the Fairfield Rascals 4-H Club was held on March 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Laney Fisher led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and Annie Rawn led us in the 4-H pledge.

Brooklyn Baker’s safety tip was to always wear your seatbelt when you drive or ride in a vehicle. Austin Swayney’s health report was to always brush your teeth.

Demonstrations were done by Annie Rawn and she showed us how to make an artificial flower arrangement. Lane Lyons showed us how to correctly shake someone’s hand. Claire Mason showed us how to correctly set a volleyball. Alyssia Mullins showed us how to do a hand stand. Dylan Evans showed us how to tell what weight your fishing line will hold. Breyden Evans showed us how to make slime and Lexi Daily showed us how to fill out 4-H paperwork.

We talked about what barn decorations we will be using and how many animals we have in the club. We wrote thank you letters to the children of our military for sharing their mom and/or dad with us to help keep our country safe. The meeting was adjourned by Olivia Rinesmith.

By Jayden Baker 4-H News Reporter

