Mentzer recognized

with Geology Award

ALLIANCE — Carlie Mentzer of London was recognized during the University of Mount Union’s Senior Recognition and Honors Convocation held Tuesday, April 24.

Mentzer was honored with The Geology Award. This award is given to a senior for excellence in the study of geology.

Each year, the convocation honors graduating seniors and underclass students who have excelled academically, displayed excellent leadership skills and shown dedication to the University and community through outstanding community service initiatives.

Regula participated

in Symposium

FINDLAY — Natalie Regula of Plain City recently participated in the University of Findlay’s 2018 Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity.

Regula was named to the Nu Beta Chapter of Delta Mu Delta International Honor Society in Business — 2017-2018 student member and was named to IMA Accounting Honor Society — 2017-2018 student member.

Held on campus, undergraduate and graduate students were given the opportunity to share their research, creativity and professional learning experiences with the University and community. Many students received honors during the Symposium’s awards ceremony.

Files earns Special

Academic Award

NEW CONCORD — Elizabeth Files of Plain City earned a Special Academic Award at Muskingum University’s Scholarship Recognition Day held Friday, April 6 on the campus in New Concord.

Files earned the Robert Jones and Carol Wilcox-Jones Endowed Music Scholarship.

Scholarship Recognition Day honors Muskingum’s best performing students in academics, research, special projects and service.

Scholarship awarded

to Amber Huffman

COLUMBUS — Amber Huffman of London received an Academic Merit Scholarship from the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences from The Ohio State University. The amount of the scholarship is for $1,000. She is a student at Madison-Plains High School in London.

Berschet inducted

into Lambda Pi Eta

MARIETTA — Marietta College’s Paige Berschet of London was recently inducted into Lambda Pi Eta, the National Communications Association’s official honor society.

Berschet is majoring in Political Science and Organizational Communications and is scheduled to graduate from Marietta College in May of 2018. Berschet is also a graduate of London High School.

Students named

to the dean’s list

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester.

Lynnai Frock and Dage Spinning of London was named to the spring dean’s list.