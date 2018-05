The Madison Mills Alumni Association will hold its annual banquet on Saturday, June 2, at the Mt. Sterling Community Center, 164 E. Main St., Mt. Sterling.

Registration begins at 6 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.

Anyone that attended or worked at Madison Mills School is invited to attend.

Reservations can be made by calling Ruth Jenkins at 740-437-6980 before Friday, May 25.